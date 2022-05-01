Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $24.55 on Friday, reaching $554.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,611,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,703. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $226.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $594.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $586.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

