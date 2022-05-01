Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bridge Investment Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.16. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bridge Investment Group.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.80 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 17.23%.

BRDG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $25.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

