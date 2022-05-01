Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSXGet Rating) will post sales of $3.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.20 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $3.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $12.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.81 billion to $12.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,072,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,238,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $42.92. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,743 shares of company stock worth $5,294,188. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 116,113 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 19.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 78,814 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 23.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 406,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

