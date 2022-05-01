BOMB Reaches Market Cap of $476,619.38 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $476,619.38 and approximately $235,944.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOMB has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,189 coins and its circulating supply is 893,401 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

