BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the March 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Shares of BLW traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,432. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $17.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

