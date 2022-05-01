BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Down 43.2% in April

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EGF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,613. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the third quarter worth $126,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,726,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

