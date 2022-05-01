Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Price Tops $0.70 on Exchanges

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001850 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and $133.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

