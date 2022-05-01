BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $37.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BIOLASE has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.75.

BIOL stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $710.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.82 and a beta of 1.39.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOL. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BIOLASE by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 114,432 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 14.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

