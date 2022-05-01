Binemon (BIN) Price Down 7.2% This Week

Binemon (BIN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Binemon has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $2.18 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binemon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00040025 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.59 or 0.07351596 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000185 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00041788 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.