Binamon (BMON) 1-Day Volume Reaches $957,243.00

Binamon (BMON) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Binamon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binamon has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $957,243.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Binamon has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00039147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.79 or 0.07267880 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00049805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Buying and Selling Binamon

