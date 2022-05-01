Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.56

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.56 and traded as low as $8.21. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 15,335,100 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $50,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

