BHPCoin Price Hits $0.40 on Major Exchanges (BHP)

BHPCoin (BHP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001049 BTC on exchanges. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.08 million and $64,628.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00039830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,804.71 or 0.07344917 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000185 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00042435 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

