Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Stock Position Lowered by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 816,680 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 157,932 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Berry were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Berry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Berry by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Berry by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of BRY traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. 397,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,057. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59. Berry Co. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $885.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.85 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.99%.

Berry Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.