Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $502,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 69.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $4.98. 685,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,828. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.04.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 31.78% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. The business had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

