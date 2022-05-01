Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Nichols (LON:NICL)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Nichols (LON:NICL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,325 ($16.89) price target on the stock.

Shares of NICL stock opened at GBX 1,350 ($17.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £492.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,356.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,354.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Nichols has a 1-year low of GBX 1,105 ($14.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,650 ($21.03).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 13.30 ($0.17) dividend. This is a boost from Nichols’s previous dividend of $9.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.31%.

In other news, insider David Rattigan acquired 3,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.08) per share, with a total value of £48,990.40 ($62,439.97). Also, insider Andrew Milne acquired 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,365 ($17.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,983.60 ($25,469.79).

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

