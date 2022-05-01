Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 800 ($10.20) price target on the stock.
TM17 has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.83) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 829.67 ($10.57).
TM17 opened at GBX 435 ($5.54) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £629.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 509.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 645.58. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 382 ($4.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 870 ($11.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.
Team17 Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
