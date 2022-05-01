Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 800 ($10.20) price target on the stock.

TM17 has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.83) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 829.67 ($10.57).

TM17 opened at GBX 435 ($5.54) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £629.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 509.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 645.58. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 382 ($4.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 870 ($11.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

In other Team17 Group news, insider Mark Crawford acquired 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 717 ($9.14) per share, for a total transaction of £6,976.41 ($8,891.68).

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

