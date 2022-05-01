Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

URGN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10.

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 256.66% and a negative net margin of 230.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $62,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,314 shares of company stock worth $78,180. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.0% in the third quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 684,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 56,674 shares during the period. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,615,000.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

