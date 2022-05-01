BENQI (QI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.64 Million

BENQI (QI) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, BENQI has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BENQI has a total market cap of $10.33 million and $10.64 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00039757 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.42 or 0.07278260 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00043173 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

