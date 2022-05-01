Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.69 Million

Brokerages expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) to post sales of $60.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.47 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $65.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $255.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.71 million to $256.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $265.63 million, with estimates ranging from $260.51 million to $269.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BNFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

BNFT traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.66. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87.

In related news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 5,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $73,276.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $249,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 393,600 shares of company stock worth $4,637,313 and sold 8,214 shares worth $103,198. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,264,000 after buying an additional 179,613 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after buying an additional 765,545 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,013,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after buying an additional 72,783 shares during the period. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the third quarter valued at about $9,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

