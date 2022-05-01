Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BEG. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.98) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 163 ($2.08) to GBX 138 ($1.76) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Shares of LON BEG opened at GBX 118 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £180.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,180.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1-year low of GBX 97 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 150.34 ($1.92). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 112.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 126.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

About Begbies Traynor Group (Get Rating)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.