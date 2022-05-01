BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Position Decreased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,591 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BCE were worth $15,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of BCE by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of BCE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BCE opened at $53.17 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 120.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

