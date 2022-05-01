Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTEGF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS BTEGF traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 960,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $5.71.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.69. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 80.01% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $438.25 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

