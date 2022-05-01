Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Baxter International updated its Q2 guidance to $0.86-0.89 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.12-4.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.06. 4,019,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,781. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.29. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $69.72 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.93.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,819,000 after acquiring an additional 113,578 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Baxter International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,561,000 after acquiring an additional 30,448 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

