BASIC Hits 24 Hour Volume of $197,964.00 (BASIC)

BASIC (BASIC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, BASIC has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a market capitalization of $26.17 million and $197,964.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00100901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00029057 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,053,448,997 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

