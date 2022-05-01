Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 617.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 20.1% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Barclays from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.38) to GBX 260 ($3.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.60.

BCS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,630,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,593,782. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

