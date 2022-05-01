Barclays Cuts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,200.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,306.23.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,282.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,635.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2,767.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $2,193.62 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total value of $7,046,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,571,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,290,649,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.