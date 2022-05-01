Barclays Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €30.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UN01. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.81) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($42.26) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.51) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.23 ($33.58).

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €24.52 ($26.37) on Wednesday. Uniper has a 52-week low of €16.05 ($17.26) and a 52-week high of €42.45 ($45.65). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €24.31 and a 200-day moving average of €34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion and a PE ratio of -2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

