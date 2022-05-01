Barclays Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €50.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($49.46) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.10 ($56.02) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €43.00 ($46.24) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR DWS opened at €31.46 ($33.83) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €27.66 ($29.74) and a twelve month high of €41.88 ($45.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a PE ratio of 8.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €32.63 and its 200 day moving average is €35.02.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.