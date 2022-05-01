Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Director Acquires $13,375.00 in Stock

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) Director Brendan Ohalloran bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $13,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,738. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BHB stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $391.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 417,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,720,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 100,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

