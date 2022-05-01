Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 569,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,896 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 0.7% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $25,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.47.

NYSE BAC traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,420,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,659,368. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

