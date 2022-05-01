Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Bank of America by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.68. 47,420,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,242,632. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $287.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

