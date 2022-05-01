Banco Santander S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,802 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Walmart by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 115,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in Walmart by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $1,874,000. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.99. 7,029,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,769,074. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $421.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

