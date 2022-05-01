Banco Santander S.A. Sells 3,801 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Junto Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 300.1% during the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,859,000 after acquiring an additional 266,723 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,958,000 after acquiring an additional 165,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Workday from $312.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.34.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $8.76 on Friday, hitting $206.70. 2,213,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.67 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,067.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.94 and a 200 day moving average of $252.98.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,253,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,442,533.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

