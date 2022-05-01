Banco Santander S.A. Sells 37,157 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,157 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FEZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:FEZ traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.96. 5,522,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,024. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $49.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.26.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

