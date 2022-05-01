Banco Santander S.A. Sells 2,920 Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 710.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 38,942 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,857,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 5,117.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 670,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,805,000 after acquiring an additional 657,802 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,349,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CHIQ traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 109,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,026. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

