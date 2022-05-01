Banco Santander S.A. Sells 16,572 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,081,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,572 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $11,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Shares of DB stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. 7,422,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,782,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 4.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

DB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($16.02) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($16.45) to €16.30 ($17.53) in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($15.05) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

