Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 4,428 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.69.

General Electric stock traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.55. 10,390,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,757,586. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.99 and its 200-day moving average is $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. General Electric has a 52 week low of $74.35 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. General Electric’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -6.99%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

