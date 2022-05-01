Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 2,922 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,223 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $12,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Illumina by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $260,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,700 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,554,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,030,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,023. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.10.

ILMN traded down $6.41 on Friday, hitting $296.65. 807,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,526. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.60 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.