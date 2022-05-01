Banco Santander S.A. Has $5.11 Million Stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,073 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Europe ETF worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.14. The stock had a trading volume of 786,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,055. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.16.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

