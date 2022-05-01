Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 112.9% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 45,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYR traded down $5.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.75. 17,174,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,258,432. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.78.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.