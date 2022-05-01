Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,269 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VeriSign by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,380,000 after acquiring an additional 199,381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in VeriSign by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in VeriSign by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign stock traded down $29.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,316,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,428. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.15 and a 12-month high of $257.03.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $139,101.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,899.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $647,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,976 shares of company stock worth $4,675,178 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

