Banco Santander S.A. Buys Shares of 133,250 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Zillow Group by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 7,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Zillow Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,097,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 80,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.65. 1,198,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,447. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.97.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.17.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

