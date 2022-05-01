Banco Santander S.A. Buys New Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 42,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $20,813,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADM traded down $2.95 on Friday, reaching $89.56. 6,341,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818,898. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.06.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

