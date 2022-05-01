Banco Santander S.A. Buys 40,359 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,454 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,359 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Uber Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,555 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 42.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.15.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,948,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,642,332. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

