Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 665,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,500,000 after acquiring an additional 176,997 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.00. 3,229,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $73.53 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.45. The firm has a market cap of $259.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.741 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 44.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVO. Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Danske upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

