Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 255,226 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,501,000 after purchasing an additional 114,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,783,000 after purchasing an additional 86,224 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,038,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,321,000 after acquiring an additional 164,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 442,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,151,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $66.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $973.63. The company had a trading volume of 544,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,071. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 576.12 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,091.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,205.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $858.99 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,690.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

