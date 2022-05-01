Banco Santander S.A. Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 183,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 55,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 33,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XHB traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,366,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,602. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.19. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $60.25 and a 1 year high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

