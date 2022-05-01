Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 1,228 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,455,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,574,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.66. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.52% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 81.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

