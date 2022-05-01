Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the March 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBDO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth $185,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSE:BBDO traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 26,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,529. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.0036 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

