Balancer (BAL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $52.52 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.58 or 0.00032918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $87.35 million and $52.52 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Balancer Coin Profile

BAL is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

